by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’ve lived in Central Oregon for very long, you’ve probably heard of the Newberry Volcanic Monument and the Newberry Caldera. But have you ever wondered who Newberry actually was?

Meteorologist Scott Elnes knew right where to go to get the answers.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Getting to the bottom of bacon’s origins

RELATED: Little Did I Know: La Niña three-peat