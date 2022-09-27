Man retried for sex crime found guilty, gets longer sentence

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man retried on a sexual assault charge has been found guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, about 45 years after he was acquitted of raping his then-wife in a trial that garnered national attention.

The Statesman Journal reports John Rideout was found guilty of rape and sodomy by a Marion County jury in 2017, and the judge sentenced him to over 16 years in prison.

Rideout was given a new trial last week because the sodomy verdict had been non-unanimous.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that such convictions were unconstitutional. Rideout in court Monday argued legal points with the judge and accused the women of fabricating their assaults.

