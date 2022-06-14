by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 4,000 shots were fired safely Sunday at the Redmond Rod and Gun Club in honor of John Melville. He passed at age 20.

Melville was an avid shooter who enjoyed practicing at the club. His family decided a clay shooting tournament that raises money for college scholarships was a good way to remember him.

“A bunch of people holding roughly his favorite shape, shooting at fake birds. Not hard to imagine John loving a crowd of people doing this in his name,” said Charles Melville, John’s brother.

Organizers say the event raised enough money to fund five scholarships available to local high school students who are attending college. Students interested in applying for the scholarships should contact their high school’s counseling office.

More shooting and hunter safety events are planned in memory of John Melville.