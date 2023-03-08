BLM asking public input on acquiring land near John Day River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bureau of Land Management on Monday asked for public input on a proposal to acquire about 4,000 acres of private land along the John Day River.

BLM said the private lands are owned by the Western Rivers Conservancy. It’s located on the west side of the John Day River, about 14 miles east of Wasco. The area is generally referred to as McDonald’s Ferry.

BLM said the land could provide the public with recreational opportunities including boating access, camping, hiking, and interpretation of the Oregon National Historic Trail.

The bureau also said the lands would also be managed to maintain and restore healthy rangelands and wildlife habitat and to restore critical habitat for the Mid-Columbia Summer Steelhead.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: The legacy (somewhat) of John Day

RELATED: Destination Oregon: John Day Fossil Beds

“Acquiring these lands would allow the district to expand recreational opportunities along the John Day River,” Prineville District Manager Amanda Roberts said in a statement. “Public input into the National Environmental Policy Act process helps ensure the decisions we make are in line with public interest.”

Comments are being taken until 4:30 p.m. on April 5.

Written comments will be accepted at the address below or can be emailed to blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov. Include “McDonald’s Ferry Acquisition” on the envelope or in the subject line.

BLM Central Oregon Field Office



Central Oregon Field Manager



3050 NE 3rd Street



Prineville, OR 97754

Comments can also be submitted directly to the ePlanning website.

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available. People can ask to withhold personal identifying information from public review; however, that cannot be guaranteed.