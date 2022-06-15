Proof every vote counts: Eastern Oregon bond measure ends in tie

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Every vote matters. And here’s proof from Eastern Oregon.

A $4 million bond measure to build a new pool in John Day failed after the vote ended in a tie.

It was 802 yes and 802 no.

What’s the tiebreaker? There is none. According to Oregon law, there are no tiebreakers for tax measures.

So the tie turns out to be a loss for those wanting the pool. Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy ruled the measure failed.

Percy adds that some city elections in the past have been decided by a coin flip or a drawing of straws.