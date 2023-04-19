▶️ Central Oregon firefighters sent to help with John Day fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some units from Central Oregon raced to John Day Monday to help with a fire that threatened that city’s core.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at a commercial building and was at risk of spreading to other businesses.

The Oregon Fire Marshal sent units from Bend, Sunriver and Jefferson County to assist in controlling the fire. By they time they arrived, John Day fire crews had been battling for seven hours.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2 dogs killed in SW Bend house fire