▶️ Family of Bend man killed on North Sister gives $55,000 to students in need

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a young man from Bend lost his life months ago on North Sister, his family and former school are honoring his memory.

Joel Tranby was killed July 17 after falling hundreds of feet while climbing the mountain.

He is remembered as a kind and thoughtful young man and was loved by his teachers at OSU-Cascades in Bend. As a testament to who he was, his family has committed more than $55,000 for students in financial need.

“In their time of grief, they immediately thought about how they could fund the dreams of others and start this scholarship. I was absolutely amazed by his family, and then it made it clear how he was so kind and thoughtful that he came from this kind of kind of thoughtful family,” said OSU-Cascades College of Business instructor Kim Vierra.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Body of Bend man who fell climbing North Sister located

RELATED: Bend family grieving after man’s fall, death on North Sister

The scholarship funded by Joel’s friends and family will be offered to students in the Tri-County area.

Graduates from Mountain View High School will be first in line. Joel graduated from there in 2020.