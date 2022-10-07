Report: Biden returning to Oregon next week for 2nd trip this year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

President Joe Biden is making his second trip to Oregon in the past six months next weekend as part of a West Coast Trip. That’s according to KGW News, which notes it’s become rare to see a president visit the Beaver state twice in one year.

Biden will reportedly travel to California next Wednesday through Friday, then come to Oregon Friday – Saturday, Oct. 14-15.

No other details were immediately provided by The White House, KGW reported, including the exact location or his agenda here.

A spokesman reportedly declined to comment when asked if the visit has to do with the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Two big races have been called “toss-ups” by national, non-partisan elections forecasters: the three-way Oregon gubernatorial race between Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson; and the contest for U.S. House from Oregon’s 5th District between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

President Biden visited Portland in April to promote his infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress. Central Oregon Daily News was there to cover his visit.

KGW reports 2015 was the last time a president made two visits to Oregon in the same year. President Barack Obama visited Nike Headquarters that May then visited Roseburg in October following the shooting at Umpqua Community College.