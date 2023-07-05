Fire does heavy damage to Jody’s Drive Inn in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond fire investigators are looking for the cause of a Wednesday morning fire that caused significant damage to Jody’s Drive Inn.

Redmond Fire and Rescue says firefighters were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m. The first crews on the scene saw heavy fire through the roof of the building.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while firefighters worked.

Nobody was inside the building.

Redmond Fire said Wednesday afternoon that investigators were still conducting interviews as they search for a cause.

An estimated dollar amount in damage was not given.

RELATED: Community jumps in to fight 2-acre fire in Madras

RELATED: Help arrives to battle Washington wildfire near Columbia River Gorge