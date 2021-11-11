Jockeys hurt after lights go out during race in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Two jockeys were hurt after the lights suddenly went out during a race at Grants Pass Downs in southwestern Oregon.

KDRV-TV reports according to racetrack officials, the incident happened during the final race Tuesday.

The gates opened, and the horses came charging out when the track was plunged into darkness.

Officials say when the horses reappeared under the light of a scoreboard, two of them were without riders.

Officials say jockeys Patrick Henry Jr. and Alex Anaya were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries and were released Wednesday.

Officials say the horses were not hurt. Track officials are working to determine what caused the lights to go out.