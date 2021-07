by Emily Kirk

The 2021 Crooked River Roundup Horse Races returned after a year off due to the pandemic, but the first evening of the races turned to tragedy.

The Prineville Police Department confirmed the death of one of the jockeys during the very first race of the night on Wednesday.

Online reports suggest the jockey fell off the horse as it veered to the left near the railing.

The races are expected to continue Thursday night.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more information.