Overview

As an Associate Producer/Editor, you will line produce assigned daily programs and special projects and oversee the final product for air and on-line platforms.

TDS Broadcasting LLC, a TDS company, also operates COTV11 and CO4 Visitors Network as Zolo Media, offering a wide range of viewing options for Central Oregonians.

Zolo Media provides targeted advertising solutions through a combination of local originated content, local broadcast television stations, and on BendBroadband and Crestview cable television networks. Zolo Creative Services offers award-winning video production for television spot production. Visit zolomedia.com or centraloregondaily.com.

Zolo Broadcasting LLC and Zolo Media are part of TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom), which is based in Madison, Wis. Combined, the companies employ more than 3,000 people and are subsidiaries of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company. Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides wireless, broadband, video, and voice as well as hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has been named to several Forbes lists, including America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Visit tdsinc.com.

Responsibilities

Oversees production and final content for air and web platforms.

Supervise reporters to ensure content is completed on deadline

Ensure accuracy, quality and brand positioning within the content

Write and edit content, as necessary, for delivery of daily programs for on-air and online platforms

Coordinate graphics, supporting visuals and video elements into final product

Research and fact-check news stories for credibility

Determine final content lineup of assigned programs based on target audience and brand promise

May perform other television technical roles for live or taped content as necessary

May help prepare content for digital news products and social media

Qualifications

Required Qualifications

2+ years’ experience in video production or line-editing.

Other Qualifications

Journalism/reporting/production experience.

News experience preferred.

Solid news judgement.

Understands where to focus energy and how to produce stories under pressure/deadlines.

Able to handle last minute changes.

Communicates clearly and effectively.

Computer assisted reporting experience.

Understanding of the FOIA request process.

Able to manage personnel issues with complete confidence and professionalism.

Well-read and knowledgeable in current events and news.

Benefits

