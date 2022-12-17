▶️ 1,000 kids to ‘shop’ at The Giving Plate’s ‘Jingle Store’

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

The Jingle Store, hosted by The Giving Plate, encourages children from lower-income families to “buy” gifts for themselves as well as others with “jingle bucks.”

The inspiration behind the free event?

“When we started, a little boy got his stocking that we gave and then asked if there was anything he could give his mom. And my mom just looked around and grabbed an ornament of the shelf and wrapped it, and he was more excited about what he got to give than what he had received,” said Ranae Staley, The Giving Plate Executive Director.

The store also offers a winter wonderland where kids must travel through Elf Lane, the North Pole and the Gingerbread Lane Candy Store.

During their trek, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf will be there to guide them to the store.

“Oh man. Gingerbread Lane is definitely my favorite part. I absolutely love anything that’s glitter and sugar and so I just love thinking about the kids that are going to be able to come through and pick some goodies, pick out lots of candy. This is definitely my favorite section,” said Lorena Mathers, the event lead for The Giving Plate that built and organized the winter wonderland and store.

She, along with hundreds of other volunteers, worked on the Jingle Store for months.

“This is definitely hundreds of hours,” said Mathers. “We have a warehouse and a new building and so we just stay there late at night and paint and saw and it’s so much fun.”

Giving one of the best gifts for the holidays.

“This is definitely why I do my job is for the children. Just knowing that these kids get to come through and experience true joy and having hope for the holidays for the families,” said Mathers.

Around 950 children and their families walked through the Jingle Store experience Friday.

“The perfect example of what the holidays and Christmas is about: The spirit of giving. But we’re not just giving kids a gift. We’re bringing them into that circle of giving where they are then empowered with the ability to give to the people they love and care about,” said Staley.

The Jingle Event is Friday and Saturday.

Then on Sunday, you can show your support by attending the Santa’s Plate event. It’s also at the Jingle Store at the Riverhouse Convention Center. It costs $20 and raises funds for The Giving Plate. You can reserve a spot at this link.