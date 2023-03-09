▶️ Furever Friends: Jimmy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Meet Jimmy! Jimmy is a cute little puppy that came to the Humane Society of Central Oregon from an unplanned litter and is ready to find his new home!

Jimmy is a happy and playful pup and has already started working on his socialization skills. Puppies are so much fun, but you do want to make sure you are ready for the time and commitment they require.

Participating in training classes will keep this pup’s mind busy and create a lifelong bond with her new family. Cats and kids should be okay with proper training, boundaries, and supervision.

If Jimmy sounds like the perfect new family member, then come on down to HSCO to meet him! Jimmy’s adoption fee is $100.