Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday wrap Les Schwab Amphitheater concert season

The Les Schwab Amphitheater will wrap up its 2021 concert season on Oct. 16th with a co-headling show featuring emo alt-rockers Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday.
It’s LSA’s 26th concert – the most ever for Bend’s largest outdoor venue.
“Crazier things have happened, but right now we expect this to be our final show announcement,” said Beau Eastes, the marketing director for Les Schwab Amphitheater.
Online-only presale runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at https://bendconcerts.com/event/jimmy-eat-world-and-taking-back-sunday.
Password = local
The general on-sale opens Friday at 10 a.m. in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at https://bendconcerts.com/event/jimmy-eat-world-and-taking-back-sunday.
Shows booked for the 2021 season include:
August 8 – Brantley Gilbert
August 12 – Rebelution
August 13 – Mt. Joy/Trampled by Turtles
August 15 – Dierks Bentley
August 17 – Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats
August 18 – Primus
August 20: Cypress Hill and Atmosphere
August 21 – Old Dominion
August 26 – Dirty Heads/Sublime with Rome
August 29: Modest Mouse
September 4: Brandi Carlile
September 5: Brandi Carlile
September 6 – Death Cab for Cutie
September 8 – Dave Matthews Band
September 12 – John Legend
September 17 – Lake Street Dive
September 18 – NEEDTOBREATHE
September 19 – Pink Martini
September 21: Foreigner
September 26 – Lord Huron
September 30: Luke Bryan
October 1 – Luke Bryan
October 3 – My Morning Jacket
October 7 – 311/Iration
October 15 – Flogging Molly/Violent Femmes
October 16: Jimmy Eat World/Taking Back Sunday