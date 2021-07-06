Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday wrap Les Schwab Amphitheater concert season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Les Schwab Amphitheater will wrap up its 2021 concert season on Oct. 16th with a co-headling show featuring emo alt-rockers Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday.

It’s LSA’s 26th concert – the most ever for Bend’s largest outdoor venue.

“Crazier things have happened, but right now we expect this to be our final show announcement,” said Beau Eastes, the marketing director for Les Schwab Amphitheater.

Online-only presale runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at https://bendconcerts.com/event/jimmy-eat-world-and-taking-back-sunday.

Password = local

The general on-sale opens Friday at 10 a.m. in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at https://bendconcerts.com/event/jimmy-eat-world-and-taking-back-sunday.

Shows booked for the 2021 season include:

August 8 – Brantley Gilbert

August 12 – Rebelution

August 13 – Mt. Joy/Trampled by Turtles

August 15 – Dierks Bentley

August 17 – Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats

August 18 – Primus

August 20: Cypress Hill and Atmosphere

August 21 – Old Dominion

August 26 – Dirty Heads/Sublime with Rome

August 29: Modest Mouse

September 4: Brandi Carlile

September 5: Brandi Carlile

September 6 – Death Cab for Cutie

September 8 – Dave Matthews Band

September 12 – John Legend

September 17 – Lake Street Dive

September 18 – NEEDTOBREATHE

September 19 – Pink Martini

September 21: Foreigner

September 26 – Lord Huron

September 30: Luke Bryan

October 1 – Luke Bryan

October 3 – My Morning Jacket

October 7 – 311/Iration

October 15 – Flogging Molly/Violent Femmes

October 16: Jimmy Eat World/Taking Back Sunday