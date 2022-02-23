▶️ Jim Belushi mixes weed business with show business in Southern Oregon

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

Yes, he’s a farmer now, a marijuana farmer in Southern Oregon.

But Jim Belushi hasn’t exactly cut all ties with show business.

He stars in his Discovery-Plus reality show, “Growing Belushi.”

It features plotlines based on growing and marketing cannabis products around the Northwest and beyond, with plenty of skit-comedy shenanigans thrown in.

Belushi and his cousin Chris, his managing partner on the farm (and co-star) talked with us about the challenges and the fun of mixing show-business and weed-business in Eagle Point, Oregon.