More products that contain Jif peanut butter are being recalled nationwide because of possible salmonella contamination. It’s all related to a recall of specific lots of Jif that was announced last week.

Snack packs and candies that contain Jif are among the items being recalled in the past few days as a precaution.

Here are some of the latest press releases announcing these recalls.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods issues recall of Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz. cups due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have 9-days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets from 02/19/2022 through 05/23/2022. A list of recalled products and affected Use By Dates range is listed in the table below.

Brand Product Pack Size UPC Use By Dates Range Included States Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G 6/7.5 oz. 8 87241 79672 1 05/15/2022-05/31/2022 OR, WA Mary’s Harvest Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G 6/6.5 oz. 8 87241 79671 4 05/15/2022-05/30/2022 OR, WA

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. initiated this recall because it contains the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup that is recalled by JM Smucker Co.

In addition, if you may have further distributed this product, please identify your customers and notify them at once of this product recall and inform them to not consume the products and destroy or discard it.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.

Anyone who has the recalled Mary’s Harvest products in their possession should not consume and should discard of the affected G&G cup including the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup. Peanut Butter has a longer shelf life than celery or apple, consumer who saved the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cups from G&G products should not consume it.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-808-9444, Monday-Friday, 8am -4:30pm PST.

Fudgeamentals recalls fudge made with Jif

Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York is voluntarily recalling fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter, packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays, in response to the J.M. Smucker recall of Jif Peanut Butter due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-marketwithdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-productssold-us-potential-salmonella

These products were distributed nationwide through retail stores.

Description UPC Lot No. Packaging Type Brand WALMART MKT FDG

TRIO V-TINE (16 OZ)

(C-STRWC-PBC) 681131036207 21-335 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart WALMART MKT

FUDGE TRIO (16 OZ)

HOLIDAY FUDGE

TRAY 681131400749 21-300,

21-301,

21-305 Clear

Plastic

Container Walmart PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800026 22042001,

22059010,

22083003,

22089003,

22129378 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals VARIETY TRAY (16

OZ) (C-CNC-PBC)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800385 22-059 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800415 22-006,

22-007,

22-066,

22105161 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BITES (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800422 21-236,

21-307,

21-314,

21-326 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals PEANUT BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800569 22059001,

22083005,

22130393 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals TIGER BUTTER

FUDGE BAR (8 OZ)

FUDGEAMENTALS 840235800811 22059007,

22083006,

22089006,

22130394 Clear

Plastic

Container Fudgeamentals

The UPC code can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode. The lot numbers can be found on the secondary-white sticker or printed directly on the side of the package.

Coblentz Chocolate Company recalls select peanut butter products

Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio is recalling certain Peanut Butter Products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

This recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif® Peanut Butter recall. Coblentz Chocolate Company has ceased using Jif® Peanut Butter in production at this time. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations.

The products included in the recall were sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022. The specific products include lot numbers 1315-2140.

Products included in the recall are Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, Select Gift Boxes: 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, 16 oz. Assorted Creams.

Consumers who have purchased any of the items listed above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at jifrecall@CoblentzChocolates.com or 1-800-338-9341.