Growing list of recalled items related to Jif peanut butter salmonella concerns

The list of products that contain that are being recalled because the contain previously recalled Jif peanut butter gets longer by the day. The recalled Jif may be contaminated with salmonella, which is potentially deadly to children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were at least 15 recalls listed on the Food and Drug Administration website, not including the Jif recall on May 20 that started it all. And it’s likely that these won’t be the last.

The list includes a number of snack packs that contain cups of Jif peanut butter for dipping or spreading and candies that contain Jif.

Some of these recalls were nationwide while some were in specific states, including Oregon.

Here is the list of recalls. Click on each link to open for more information to see if you have some of the listed products.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella

Typical salmonella infection symptoms can include diarrhea (which can be bloody), fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There can also be nausea, vomiting and headache.

Symptoms can start anytime from six hours to six days after infection and can last 4-7 days.

The CDC says call the doctor if any of the following is happening:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody stools

Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Making very little urine Dry mouth and throat Dizziness when standing up



