Growing list of recalled items related to Jif peanut butter salmonella concerns

Jif Peanut Butter Snack Cups
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, May 31st 2022

The list of products that contain that are being recalled because the contain previously recalled Jif peanut butter gets longer by the day. The recalled Jif may be contaminated with salmonella, which is potentially deadly to children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were at least 15 recalls listed on the Food and Drug Administration website, not including the Jif recall on May 20 that started it all. And it’s likely that these won’t be the last.

The list includes a number of snack packs that contain cups of Jif peanut butter for dipping or spreading and candies that contain Jif.

Some of these recalls were nationwide while some were in specific states, including Oregon.

RELATED: Jif peanut butter recall for possible salmonella: Look for these lot codes

Here is the list of recalls. Click on each link to open for more information to see if you have some of the listed products.

Date Brand Names Product Description Product Type Recall reason Company Name
Quick Chek Apple and Peanut Butter Snack Trays Food & Beverages Salmonella Safeway Fresh Foods
Giant Eagle Baked items containing peanut butter Food & Beverages Salmonella Giant Eagle
Rich’s Peanut butter cups Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.
Multiple brand names Snack Packs and Sandwiches Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella A G Specialty Foods
Jack & Olive and Created Fresh! Egg and Cheese Curds snack and power boxes Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Bix Produce Company
Euphoria Chocolate Chocolate candy Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Euphoria Chocolate Company
Multiple brand names Fresh cut fruit and vegetable products Food & Beverages Salmonella Del Monte
Walmart and Fudgeamentals Fudge Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Fudgeamentals
Multiple brand names Fresh Cut Fruit Snack Trays and Fruit Snack Cups Food & Beverages Salmonella Country Fresh
Fresh Seasons Power Packs Food & Beverages Salmonella TAHER, INC
Garden Cut Apple Wedges and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Garden Cut, LLC
Mary’s Harvest Celery and Apple Peanut Butter Cups Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc.
Coblentz Chocolate Company Various chocolate products containing peanut butter Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Coblentz Chocolate Company
Wilbur Multiple Chocolate Products Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter Salmonella Cargill
Wawa Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper Food & Beverages Salmonella Wawa

What are the symptoms of Salmonella

Typical salmonella infection symptoms can include diarrhea (which can be bloody), fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There can also be nausea, vomiting and headache.

Symptoms can start anytime from six hours to six days after infection and can last 4-7 days.

The CDC says call the doctor if any of the following is happening:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody stools
  • Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as:
    • Making very little urine
    • Dry mouth and throat
    • Dizziness when standing up

