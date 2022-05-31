Growing list of recalled items related to Jif peanut butter salmonella concerns

The list of products that contain that are being recalled because the contain previously recalled Jif peanut butter gets longer by the day. The recalled Jif may be contaminated with salmonella, which is potentially deadly to children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were at least 15 recalls listed on the Food and Drug Administration website, not including the Jif recall on May 20 that started it all. And it’s likely that these won’t be the last.
The list includes a number of snack packs that contain cups of Jif peanut butter for dipping or spreading and candies that contain Jif.
Some of these recalls were nationwide while some were in specific states, including Oregon.
RELATED: Jif peanut butter recall for possible salmonella: Look for these lot codes
Here is the list of recalls. Click on each link to open for more information to see if you have some of the listed products.
|Date
|Brand Names
|Product Description
|Product Type
|Recall reason
|Company Name
|Quick Chek
|Apple and Peanut Butter Snack Trays
|Food & Beverages
|Salmonella
|Safeway Fresh Foods
|Giant Eagle
|Baked items containing peanut butter
|Food & Beverages
|Salmonella
|Giant Eagle
|Rich’s
|Peanut butter cups
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.
|Multiple brand names
|Snack Packs and Sandwiches
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|A G Specialty Foods
|Jack & Olive and Created Fresh!
|Egg and Cheese Curds snack and power boxes
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Bix Produce Company
|Euphoria Chocolate
|Chocolate candy
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Euphoria Chocolate Company
|Multiple brand names
|Fresh cut fruit and vegetable products
|Food & Beverages
|Salmonella
|Del Monte
|Walmart and Fudgeamentals
|Fudge
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Fudgeamentals
|Multiple brand names
|Fresh Cut Fruit Snack Trays and Fruit Snack Cups
|Food & Beverages
|Salmonella
|Country Fresh
|Fresh Seasons
|Power Packs
|Food & Beverages
|Salmonella
|TAHER, INC
|Garden Cut
|Apple Wedges and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Garden Cut, LLC
|Mary’s Harvest
|Celery and Apple Peanut Butter Cups
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc.
|Coblentz Chocolate Company
|Various chocolate products containing peanut butter
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Coblentz Chocolate Company
|Wilbur
|Multiple Chocolate Products
|Food & Beverages, Foodborne Illness, Peanut Butter
|Salmonella
|Cargill
|Wawa
|Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper
|Food & Beverages
|Salmonella
|Wawa
What are the symptoms of Salmonella
Typical salmonella infection symptoms can include diarrhea (which can be bloody), fever and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There can also be nausea, vomiting and headache.
Symptoms can start anytime from six hours to six days after infection and can last 4-7 days.
The CDC says call the doctor if any of the following is happening:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody stools
- Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Making very little urine
- Dry mouth and throat
- Dizziness when standing up
SEE ALSO: Recall alert: Popular gummy candy brands may have metal strands inside
SEE ALSO: Check your freezer: Ground beef from Whole Foods may have hard plastic