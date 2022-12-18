Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

by The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Jews in Ukraine lit a giant menorah to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity.

Dozens gathered in Maidan Independence Square in the capital, Kyiv, at sundown Sunday to light the first candle of what local Jewish leaders say is Europe’s largest menorah.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko joined ambassadors from Israel, the United States, Japan, Poland, Canada and France in a ceremony organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s state-owned power grid operator said Sunday it was working to restore electricity knocked out by Russian missile damage.