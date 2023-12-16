Complaint against Crook Co. school board chair stems from volleyball tournament

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A parent filed a complaint against Crook County School Board chair Jessica Brumble following an alleged incident at last month’s Oregon 4A state volleyball tournament. Central Oregon Daily News received a copy of the complaint Friday in which the parent is calling for Brumble’s resignation or removal.

According to the complaint, Gayden Pack says the incident happened on Nov. 4 at the state volleyball tournament at Springfield High School. Crook County played in a consolation match that morning, losing to Tillamook.

In the complaint which was filed five days later, Pack writes that she and her husband were thanking the coaches and, specifically, coach Jessica Mumm after the game, saying “you have a lot to be proud of, you’ve done a great job with this team and we’re so thankful for all you’ve given this season.”

RELATED: Crook County School Board to hire investigator after complaint against chair

RELATED: Crook County SD launches public survey in search for new superintendent

Pack said as she was speaking, a family member of Brumble’s and then Brumble herself yelled “Not! Not! No she doesn’t!” Pack claims that they were also pointing and laughing at the group, which included the entire coaching staff and Pack’s family.

Coach Mumm left the gym and Pack said she found Mumm outside, “clearly upset and humiliated by what had occurred.”

Pack also claims that during the 2023 volleyball season, “we have observed multiple instances of unprofessionalism and lack of respect for the coaching staff from Mrs. Brumble.” But Pack said none had reached the level of what happened at the state tournament.

Some sections of the document are redacted, appearing to reference girls who play on the team.

Pack is calling for Brumble to resign or be removed from the board, saying she exposed children to an act of bullying and violated school district board policies. Pack says another remedy could be a contractual agreement between Brumble and the district to “demonstrate respectful behavior and consistently meet the standards of good sportsmanship.”

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to Brumble Friday for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Last month, the school board voted unanimously at a special meeting to hire an independent investigator to look into a complaint filed against Brumble. It was not clear at that time what the complaint was about. In addition, Brumble and board member Cheyenne Edgerly chose to recuse themselves of any further involvement in the matter.

A special school board meeting is set for Monday night. The agenda states the board will consider the “Confidential Investigative Report into a Complaint Against at Board Member.” Afterward, the board will discuss or take action on what was found.

The full complaint is below.