Jessi Combs posthumously awarded title of fastest woman on earth

Jessi Combs has been officially named the fastest woman on earth nearly a year after her death.

Combs died last year in the Alvord Desert in an accident while she was attempting to break the woman’s land speed record.

This week, Guinness World Records confirmed her recorded top speed at 522.783 miles per hour.

The speed crushes a 40-year-old record set by Kitty O’Neil also on the flats of the Alvord Desert, which is in southeast Oregon. O’Neil’s highest speed reached 512.710 miles per hour.

The achievement was bittersweet for Comb’s partner Terry Madden, who posted on Instagram that “no record could ever be worth her not being here.”

But he said “it was a goal she really wanted.”