Jersey Mike’s fined for violating child labor laws in Bend, other locations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jersey Mike’s, the popular sandwich chain, has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating child labor laws at 10 locations in the U.S., including both locations in Bend.

The Labor Department alleges that Jersey Mike’s allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work beyond hours that are allowed by child labor laws. Those teens also worked outside of the hours that the law permits.

Those violations included allowing those teens to work past 7:00 p.m. on school days and past 9:00 p.m. in the summer. Jersey Mike’s also allegedly had the teens work more than three hours on school days.

Jersey Mike’s was also accused of failing to maintain proof-of-age documents for minors. The Labor Department said this violates the Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor provisions.

Jersey Mike’s has been ordered to pay $24,600 in penalties.

The two Bend locations are on NE Emerson Ave at NE 3rd Street next to Walgreens and on SW Century Drive near the SW Simpson Avenue roundabout.

The other locations named in the investigation were:

Freehold, N.J.

Long Branch, N.J.

Neptune, N.J.

Red Bank, N.J.

Radnor, Penn.

Horsham, Penn.

Jacksonville, N.C.

Salisbury, N.C.

“Child labor laws exist to protect employed minors and ensure their work experience does not compromise their health, well-being, or education,” said Wage and Hour District Director Charlene Rachor in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, in a statement. “As the number of working minors increases during the summer months, it’s a good time for employers to review their child labor policies to ensure compliance.”

Central Oregon Daily News has reached out to Jersey Mike’s for comment.

Jersey Mike’s is based in Manasquan, N.J.