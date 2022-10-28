Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

by The Associated Press

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

The last survivor of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard, Lewis died at home in Memphis, Tennessee, representative Zach Farnum said in a release.

Of all the rock rebels to emerge in the 1950s, few captured the new genre’s attraction and danger as unforgettably as the Louisiana-born piano player who called himself “The Killer.”

RELATED: Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

RELATED: Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder She Wrote’ star, dies at 96