▶️ Bodycam video released of actor Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

Newly released body camera video shows first responders treating actor Jeremy Renner immediately after the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that critically injured the “Avengers” star.

Renner has said around three dozen of his bones were broken in the accident and he suffered a pierced liver and collapsed lung. He was hospitalized, but he returned to the red carpet last week to promote his newest show.

In the bodycam video obtained by ABC News, a group of first responders treat Renner on a snowy road a few minutes after 9:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day with a gurney nearby and an ambulance waiting in the background.

An official with the Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office said Renner used the snowplow to help pull out a truck belonging to a relative, who has been identified as his nephew Alex Fries. After pulling out the truck, Renner turned the snowplow around in the street and got out of it to speak with Fries, the official said.

“That’s when it started coming at me like full force,” Fries told a group of first responders.

The actor rushed back to the snowplow and was pulled under the runaway snowplow.