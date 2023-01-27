▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on Thursday’s ‘Jeopardy!’

If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue.
In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The ‘End’s’ of the Earth” — with each place containing E-N-D.
The answer under the $400 panel was: “The seat of Deschutes County, Oregon, it’s named for a curve in the Deschutes River.”
Contestant John Guszkowski, a planning consultant from Pomfret, Conn., correctly replied, “What is Bend?”
He ended up in second place, winning $2,000.
Troy Meyer of Tampa, Fla., extended his win streak to five games. His $44,401 haul on Thursday brought his total to $214,802.
