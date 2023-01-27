▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on Thursday’s ‘Jeopardy!’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue.

In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The ‘End’s’ of the Earth” — with each place containing E-N-D.

The answer under the $400 panel was: “The seat of Deschutes County, Oregon, it’s named for a curve in the Deschutes River.”

Contestant John Guszkowski, a planning consultant from Pomfret, Conn., correctly replied, “What is Bend?”

RELATED: Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits

RELATED: Mobile sauna warms you up before plunge into frigid Deschutes River

He ended up in second place, winning $2,000.

Troy Meyer of Tampa, Fla., extended his win streak to five games. His $44,401 haul on Thursday brought his total to $214,802.

You can watch “Jeopardy!” in Central Oregon each weeknight at 7:00 p.m. on KOHD/ABC.