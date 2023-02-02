Jefferson County gets $200,000 grant to make sidewalks, crosswalks safer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jefferson County is receiving $200,000 as part of a nationwide safe roads grant.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million will go toward hundreds of projects across the country.

Seven of those grants are going to communities in Oregon.

The money for Jefferson County is to create a safety action plan to re-design sidewalks and crosswalks, hopefully reducing the number of accidents on the road.

You can see where more of the money is going nationwide in the document below.