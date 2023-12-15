▶️ Jefferson County law enforcement holds its first ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Jefferson County law enforcement agencies held a “Shop with a Cop” event for their community on Thursday at the Redmond Walmart. Staff from several law enforcement agencies came together to help kids get some Christmas shopping done for themselves and their family.

“I bought my brother an RC car and my mom a shower rod and eye liner,” shopper Liam said.

“My sister got Spider-Man and then I got Baby Yoda and Stitch and Coco Melon,” shopper Taniyah Spino said.

Jefferson County law enforcement have taken part in other shop with a cop events in the past with Deschutes County. Due to resource shortages, it was difficult to hold one for Jefferson County’s community.

“Lots of fun. It was my first time doing it,” shopper Kevin Cowlash said.

Kids get a ride in a police car to the event. Once they’re dropped off, they get a budget to buy any items they want or need and they roam the store with an assigned police officer.

“It all comes from donations. We have a fund through Jefferson County. We budget it out. So however much we get is however many kids we’re able to provide for,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.

Pollack says this is the first of many shop with a cop events for Jefferson County.

“Now it’s just important to contribute and give back to our community,” Pollock said.

Thursday’s shopping spree served 13 kids and their families. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says it hopes to serve more than that in the future.