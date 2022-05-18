▶️ Pollock leads Heckathorn for Jefferson County Sheriff

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In what may have been the most dramatic race in Central Oregon on election night Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn was trailing Deputy Jason Pollock in the sheriff’s race.

Pollock had a 52.16% – 43.81% lead as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The campaign has seen some surprising twists and turns. Heckathorn took over for previous sheriff Jim Adkins when he retired last July.

Two weeks ago, Adkins and Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche endorsed Pollock. One of the main reasons they listed was Heckathorn pulling away from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and failing to take responsibility for the department’s failures.

Heckathorn said he felt blindsided by the endorsements.

Heckathorn has 27 years of law enforcement experience to Pollock’s 18 years.

RELATED: Oregon primary election results

RELATED: Kotek wins Democratic nod for Oregon governor; Drazan leads Republicans

RELATED: McLeod-Skinner, Chavez-Deremer lead Oregon District 5; Bentz vs. Yetter for Dist. 2 in Nov.

RELATED: Redmond police station bond passing, Crook County school bond failing