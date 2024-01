by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Although the ice is melting around Central Oregon, the roads may still be challenging to drive on. Some schools are closed or delayed on Monday, Jan. 22. The full list is below.

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 509J: CLOSED

CULVER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

No other school districts have announced closures or delays as of 6:20 a.m.