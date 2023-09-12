Jefferson County School District appoints new board member

A new school board member has been appointed in Jefferson County School District 509J.
Regina Mitchell is filling the vacant seat left by Jamie Hurd, who resigned for a teaching position.
Mitchell will remain in this position until the term ends in June 2025.
She was previously on the district’s budget committee and worked as a special education teacher.
The 509J District will officially swear in Mitchell in October.
