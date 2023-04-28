Jefferson County sheriff warns of phone scam using its real number

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning that someone is using its phone number to try to scam people.

“It has come to our attention that our number (541-475-6520) is being used in a scam. When they call, this number is showing up and they are saying they are calling on behalf of the Sheriff Office. Some are wanting information from you and others are trying to say your identity is being stolen,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday.

That number is, in fact, the main business number for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says what the scammer is doing is spoofing — Faking an identity. They say that one such example of spoofing is when the scammer tries to steal somebody’s personal information or credentials by having them voluntarily give up those details.

“Our deputies will never ask for this much information from you ‘to verify your identity’ or ask for money,” the sheriff’s office said. They say if you experience this, do not give any information. Hang up and call the sheriff’s office yourself.

If you think you might be the target of such a scam, the sheriff’s office said don’t be afraid to call their dispatch number at 541-475-2201 to confirm.