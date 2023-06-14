Jefferson Co. school board member Jamie Hurd steps down to take teaching job

A member of the Jefferson County School District 509J school board is stepping down — to get into the classroom.
The district announced Jamie Hurd will be taking a science teacher position at Jefferson County Middle School in the upcoming school year.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve this District as a school board member. I feel like I’ve had a front-row seat to see the amazing work our teachers and staff do with our students on a daily basis,” Hurd said in a statement. “This decision is bittersweet but I am excited to take my passion for education to the next step and serve our families and students in a different capacity as a science teacher at JCMS.”
Board members cannot be employed by the district, so Hurd has to step down. Her six-year run as a board member will end July 31.
The board will now have to select someone to replace Hurd, who has two years left in her four-year term.
Those interested in serving on the board have until July 7 to apply. They must meet the following requirements:
- Be a legally registered voter in Jefferson County
- Resident in JCSD 509J’s boundaries for at least one year
- Cannot be an employee of JCSD 509J
Those who are interested can fill out the application materials posted on the District website. They can also pick up a hard copy at the Student Support Building at 445 SE Buff St. in Madras.
For more information, contact Tessa Bailey at the main office. (541) 475-6192 or TBailey@509J.net.
The board will name a successor on July 14. That person will be formally appointed in August and serve until June 30, 2025.