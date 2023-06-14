Jefferson Co. school board member Jamie Hurd steps down to take teaching job

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A member of the Jefferson County School District 509J school board is stepping down — to get into the classroom.

The district announced Jamie Hurd will be taking a science teacher position at Jefferson County Middle School in the upcoming school year.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve this District as a school board member. I feel like I’ve had a front-row seat to see the amazing work our teachers and staff do with our students on a daily basis,” Hurd said in a statement. “This decision is bittersweet but I am excited to take my passion for education to the next step and serve our families and students in a different capacity as a science teacher at JCMS.”

Board members cannot be employed by the district, so Hurd has to step down. Her six-year run as a board member will end July 31.

The board will now have to select someone to replace Hurd, who has two years left in her four-year term.

Those interested in serving on the board have until July 7 to apply. They must meet the following requirements:

Be a legally registered voter in Jefferson County

Resident in JCSD 509J’s boundaries for at least one year

Cannot be an employee of JCSD 509J

Those who are interested can fill out the application materials posted on the District website. They can also pick up a hard copy at the Student Support Building at 445 SE Buff St. in Madras.

For more information, contact Tessa Bailey at the main office. (541) 475-6192 or TBailey@509J.net.

The board will name a successor on July 14. That person will be formally appointed in August and serve until June 30, 2025.