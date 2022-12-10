Jefferson County man, 88, killed in house fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 88-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Lower Bridge Road.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed that homeowner, Glenn Cooper, tried to put out the fire himself before he perished.

It was also determined that there has been past issues with a wood fireplace in the home, which the sheriff’s office said contributed to the cause of the fire.

The fire has been ruled an accident.

