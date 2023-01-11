Jefferson County Fire & EMS holding wildfire risk workshop

Jefferson County Fire and EMS plans to host a workshop focused on teaching community members how to lower the risk of wildfire to their home.
Topics will include fire behavior, current research and there will be a field exercise — weather permitting.
The event happens January 25 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fire & EMS Training Room, located at 765 SE Adams Drive in Madras
Workshops are limited to 35 people. To register, email Jolyn Kerr at jkerr@jcfire-ems.org.
Those encouraged to attend include community members, fire service professionals, planners, developers, landscapers, and insurance partners who would benefit from understanding how to reduce losses from wildfire.
