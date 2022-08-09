▶️ Jefferson County awards $750,000 to expand industrial space

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jefferson County has awarded $750,000 for projects expanding industrial space across the county.

Three different projects will each get $250,000. They include the construction of a manufacturing industrial building, a new truck wash and business center and the expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex.

“No buildings have been built for a long time,” said John Stark, CEO of Economic Development Central Oregon. “One of the developers has a building going vertical now. This will be a second building for them. So, in the absence of space, there’s nowhere to put people. Now we’re building space so new businesses can move in, local companies can expand. Tremendous opportunity of the city of Madras and Jefferson County to create jobs and capital investment in their community.

According to a U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics report, the volume of business in Jefferson County has grown about 30% over the past decade.