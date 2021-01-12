Jefferson Co. woman dies from COVID; 939 cases reported Monday

COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,613, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

A Jefferson County woman died January 9th at St. Charles in Bend after testing positive on Dec. 25th. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 939 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 126,607.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (13), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (1), Deschutes (38), Douglas (16), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (5), Josephine (38), Lane (61), Lincoln (8), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (110), Morrow (8), Multnomah (16), Polk (40), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (63), Union (5), Wasco (7), Washington (314) and Yamhill (18).

Deschutes County has reported 4,579 cases and 27 deaths.

Crook County has reported 513 total cases and eight deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,608 total cases and 21 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles early Monday morning reported 36 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU, five of whom are on ventilators.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 409, which is six more than yesterday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which represents no change from yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, 7,585 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,422 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 10 and 2,163 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan.10.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 104,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 270,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

St. Charles on Monday reported it had administered 4,493 vaccinations.