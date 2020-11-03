Jefferson Co. woman among 9 new Oregon COVID deaths

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 701, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Among the new deaths reported is a 47-year-old Jefferson County woman who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Oct. 30, in her home.

The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA 495 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 46,460.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (70), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (26), Linn (21), Malheur (16), Marion (64), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (13), Sherman (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (11).

Crook County has reported 118 cases and four deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 1,308 cases and 13 deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 613 cases and 11 deaths.

On Tuesday, St. Charles reported three COVID patients, and one is in the ICU on a ventilator.

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.