Jefferson Co. to offer 11 more $10K prizes to encourage vaccinations

by Ted Taylor

To encourage more Oregonians to get vaccinated, the state is giving out $1 million to one winner and $10,000 to one lucky person in each county.

Jefferson County wants to turn that up…to 11.

County Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to offer 11 additional $10,000 prizes for Jefferson County residents who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Commissioners also want to make sure at least three of those prizes go to someone under 18 in the form of Oregon College Savings Plan accounts.

So that’s 12 potential $10,000 winners in Jefferson County.

The county received $220,426 in CARES Act funding they could spend one of three ways: provide the vaccine at a clinic, incentivize getting the shot, or provide transportation to a clinic.

Grant funding was already available for vaccine availability and transportation…so they’re giving the money away as an incentive.

The plan still needs approval from the OHA and Oregon Lottery, but officials say that’s just a formality.

Oregon Lottery officials will draw the names at the same time they announce the individual county winners in late June.

To be eligible, you must have received your first dose of the vaccine by June 27th.

As of Thursday, about 49% of the eligible population in Jefferson County has been vaccinated.

The statewide goal for individual counties is 65%. The overall statewide goal is 70%.