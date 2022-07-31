Jefferson Co. sees multiple fires Saturday amid high winds, dry conditions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded to fires near Madras and Culver on Saturday afternoon amid high heat and winds.

Two of the fires started at roughly 6 p.m., with one on NE Henderson Rd. (the Henderson Fire) northeast of Madras and another off of NE Gumwood Ln. (the Gumwood Fire).

Jefferson County Fire told Central Oregon Daily News on Sunday that a hay barn burned in the Gumwood Fire, which started as a result of power lines arcing in the high winds.

The fire reached three acres before crews contained it at around 11 p.m.

On Sunday morning, the fire did become slightly active once again but did not escape the containment area. Two crews were dispatched to cool it down before BLM crews took over operations.

The Henderson Fire was also caused by power lines arcing, and it reached two acres before crews contained it also at around 11 p.m.

Another fire sparked on Park Lane southwest of Culver around an hour before the other two, but it was quickly put out within the hour.

Jefferson County Fire & EMS were assisted by BLM fire crews, Warm Springs Fire & Rescue, and Task Force 2 out of Deschutes County which included crews from the Sisters, Crooked River Ranch, and Cloverdale Fire Departments.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in those areas and many parts of Central Oregon from 2 p.m. Sunday until 11 p.m. Monday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.