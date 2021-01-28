Jefferson Co. seeks public input in search for new schools superintendent

On the heels of Redmond and Bend-La Pine, another Central Oregon school district will hire a new superintendent this school year.

Jefferson County 509J hired a national search firm last month to help find its new leader.

Now it’s looking for community members to join a group who will observe the preliminary interviews of candidates in late February.

Input from the panel will be used to narrow the list to three finalists.

To apply for the observer panel, or to provide feedback on the qualifications the next superintendent should have, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JEFFCOUNTY