Jefferson Co. School District to put $24M bond measure on November ballot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Jefferson County School District will ask voters to approve a $24 million bond measure in November to pay for a variety of upgrades and program expansions.

School Board members voted 5-0 on Monday to proceed with the bond.

“Through prudent planning, this measure is not estimated to increase taxes in our community,” board chair Laurie Danzuka said in a statement. “We believe this bond will protect our students and staff and facilities while being good stewards of community resources. The board and the district respect the financial concerns of our community.”

If the measure passes, the district will receive a $4 million grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) Program to help fund capital bond projects.

According to a statement from the school district, the proposed bond measure will address critical health, safety and security upgrades in all of the district’s schools.

In addition, the bond aims to make energy efficiency updates; upgrade ADA accessibility, and repair and upgrade existing buildings.

The bond would fund the expansion of vocational/CTE and early learning programs with additional classroom space at both Warm Springs K-8 Academy and the Westside Building, where Bridges High School is currently located. In addition, bond proceeds would be used to conduct lighting and facility upgrades to improve soccer fields and facilities at Madras High School.

The district has been through a long process to reach this step.

In October of 2020, the district conducted a facilities condition assessment, which informed the district’s long-range facility plan.

This plan assessed the district’s facilities needs over the next 10 years based on the building condition assessments, educational adequacy assessments, and capacity analyses. It also provides a capital improvement plan for addressing building condition deficiencies, as well as educational program changes, and enrollment growth.

In the Spring of 2020, the district partnered with citizens, parents, students, and staff members to form a bond development committee to gather public input on the needs of school buildings and the priorities of the bond measure.

The bond development committee collaborated with district leadership and architectural experts to form a comprehensive $24 million bond package recommendation to the 509J Board of Directors.

“We believe this bond creates educational opportunities for all students while also providing responsible stewardship for the district and community,” said Ken Stout, a member of the district’s bond development committee. “Our students and teachers have been through so much in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this package will provide a needed boost for them.”

An independent, citizen-led Bond Oversight Committee will be established by the district to oversee the use of bond funds if the measure passes.

The district will announce a series of informational opportunities about the upcoming November bond measure in the coming weeks.

Please visit the district’s website at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us for updates and more informat