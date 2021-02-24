Jefferson Co. School District announces superintendent finalists

The Jefferson County School District has announced three finalists for its superintendent position.

The finalists include a former assistant/deputy superintendent in Bend-La Pine, an instructional dean at Southwestern Oregon Community College, and the current superintendent of the Onalaska School District in Onalaska, Wash.

Current Superintendent Ken Parshall is retiring after four years at the helm.

Interviews will be held March 2-4 and the public will have an opportunity to meet each candidate from 7-8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

The public sessions will also be available via YouTube.

Limited seating in the PAC will be on a first come first serve basis and in compliance with current COVID restrictions.

Please submit questions for each candidate to Tessa Bailey at tbailey@509j.net by 5 p.m. on March 1, 2021.

Questions will be asked of the candidates at each public gathering as time allows. For further information go to the Jefferson County School District 509J website

You can read more on each candidate below: