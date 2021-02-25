Jefferson Co. residents eligible for reimbursement via defensible space grant

Private landowners in Jefferson County could be eligible for a $500 reimbursement for treating the land around their homes to minimize fire danger.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council is partnering with Jefferson County Fire Chiefs to help implement the Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The overall goal of this project is to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire to homes in high-risk areas by reducing hazardous fuels on private lands.

Information and tips about the standards for fire prevention and creating defensible space around your home are available in the Living with Wildfire in Jefferson County handbook which can be found online at http://www.lakechinookfireandrescue.org/RSG/LivingWithFire_Wildfire-PrepPlan_web.pdf

Fire chiefs will be responsible for assuring that the Oregon Forestland-Urban Interface Fire Protection Act (SB360) standards have been met prior to dispensing funds.

Funding and/or technical assistance is available to assist homeowners/landowners with completing defensible space projects.

The Fire Officials are trained evaluators of the SB360 rules and will assess and certify properties as requested.

Applications are being accepted now. All grants must be completed by December 1st.

To learn more about eligibility and view the application, landowners can contact their local fire protection districts, visit https://www.coic.org/emergency-preparedness/jeff-co-fuels/ or contact Shelby Knight at sknight@coic.org 541-548- 9535.