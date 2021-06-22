Jefferson Co. moves to ‘Moderate Risk’ as state nears 70% vaccination target

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jefferson County will move to the state’s “Moderate Risk” level for COVID transmission Friday.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday Polk County has achieved a 65% adult vaccination rate and has been approved to move down to the Lower Risk level, effective immediately.

Jefferson, Klamath, and Marion counties have been approved to move down to Moderate Risk.

Effective Friday, June 25, there will be 23 counties at the Lower Risk level, 7 at Moderate Risk, and 6 at the High Risk level.

“Fewer than 45,000 more Oregonians need to receive a first dose to achieve a 70% statewide adult vaccination rate,” Brown said. “Vaccines are the best way for Oregonians to protect themselves, their families, and communities against COVID-19. It’s because so many Oregonians have stepped up to get vaccinated that we will soon be able to lift health and safety restrictions. Get your shot today, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”

When Oregon achieves a first dose 70% statewide vaccination rate for residents 18 or older, Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions.

(Some restrictions based on CDC guidance for use of masks and physical distancing may remain in place.)

Because Oregon is close to achieving a 70% vaccination rate in the coming days, no further county risk level movements will be announced after this week.