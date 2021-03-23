Jefferson Co. moves to lowest COVID risk level; no changes for Deschutes

Jefferson County will move to the state’s lowest risk level for COVID transmission effective Friday.

The move further eases COVID restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other business capacities and opens recreational facilities to more people.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the update Tuesday.

Effective March 26 through April 8, there will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, six at High Risk, 14 at Moderate Risk, and 14 at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.

“This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic,” Brown said. “As we work to open up vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians by May 1, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter. But, we still have more work to do to reach the level of community-wide protection we need. I encourage all Oregonians to keep wearing your masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get your vaccine when it’s available to you.”

Crook County will remain at the lower risk level while Deschutes County remains at moderate risk.

Cases continue to fall in Central Oregon and more than 51,000 residents in the region have been vaccinated.