Jefferson Co. man dies from COVID complications; OHA reports 237 new cases

COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 397, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Among the deaths reported is a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 15 at St. Charles. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon Health Authority reported 237 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 23,676.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).

Deschutes County’s new cases bring its total to 650; 11 patients have died from COVID complications.

Crook County reports 53 total cases; one person has died. Jefferson County reports 417 cases; six people have now died.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had eight COVID patients; one was in the ICU.