Jefferson Co. man dies from COVID complications; 713 new cases statewide

COVID-19 has claimed 16 more lives in Oregon – including a Jefferson County man – raising the state’s death toll to 1,449, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The 71-year-old tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 24 at St. Charles in Bend. He had no underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 111,227.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (7), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (26), Crook (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (12), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (12), Linn (22), Malheur (12), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (6), Wasco (6), Washington (60), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (14).

Deschutes County has reported 3,881 cases and 22 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday afternoon, the latest data available, here are 2,556 active cases in Deschutes County – that’s 1 in 77 residents; 1,264 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 429 total cases and seven deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,383 total cases and 17 deaths.

St. Charles Tuesday morning reported 30 COVID patients; seven are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is six more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

Yesterday, 4,356 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 25,972.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday morning, St. Charles has administered 1,415 doses of the vaccine.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated.

OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting on Saturday, Jan. 2.

New dashboard provides snapshot of daily numbers, trends

Today, OHA unveiled a new data dashboard that compiles COVID-19 cases and other data in a single, interactive format.

The dashboard will include new cases, seven-day daily averages of cases, patients with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized, test results reported, and new deaths.

The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday.

Information in the dashboard comes from existing data.

One of the features of the dashboard is a graph that shows the number of new cases by the date they are reported to a public health authority, along with the seven-day daily average of cases.

These numbers align with the number of new cases reported in our daily press release and Daily Update.

You can find the new dashboard on the OHA COVID-19 website. On the dropdown menus, click on “Daily Update.”