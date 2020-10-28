Jefferson Co. man dies from COVID complications; 424 cases reported statewide

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 671, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

Among the new reported deaths is a 55-year-old Jefferson County man who tested positive on July 18 and died Sept. 13 at St. Charles in Madras. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 43,228.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (3), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Klamath (3), Lake (3), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (16), Marion (34), Morrow (1), Multnomah (110), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (17), Union (9), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (3).

Crook County has reported 112 cases and two deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 1,161 cases and 13 deaths; 972 patients have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Jefferson County has reported 605 cases and 10 deaths.

St. Charles reported Tuesday it has seven COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 54 confirmed and presumptive cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.