Jefferson Co. man dies from COVID complications; 418 new cases reported statewide

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, including a 50-year-old Jefferson County man, raising the state’s death toll to 617 the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 418 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 38,935.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (2), Lane (53), Linn (12), Malheur (17), Marion (35), Morrow (5), Multnomah (86), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (14).

The man who died in Jefferson County tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 14, in his home. He had underlying conditions.

Deschutes County has reported 1,028 cases and 13 deaths; 899 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 76 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 593 cases and nine deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it has seven COVID patients and none are in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 51 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

OHA Releases Modeling Update

Today, OHA released its latest update to the modeling projections which show that COVID-19 has continued to spread in Oregon over the past several weeks and has the potential to continue to keep increasing in its spread.

The model examined three scenarios: