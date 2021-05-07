Jefferson Co. man among 8 new COVID deaths; 844 cases added statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon – including a Jefferson County man – raising the state’s death toll to 2,522, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The 57-year-old tested positive on April 9 and died on May 6 at St. Charles in Madras. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

He was Jefferson County’s 34th COVID-related death.

The OHA reported 844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 189,986.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (4), Crook (12), Deschutes (87), Douglas (11), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (36), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), KIamath (42), Lake (1), Lane (71), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (1), Marion (80), Morrow (1), Multnomah (146), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (94), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (14).

Deschutes County has reported 437 cases this week (Sun-Fri.)

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

1,057 in Crook County

8,553 in Deschutes County

2,162 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

20 in Crook County

73 in Deschutes County

34 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

8,209 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

95,235 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

8,804 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 54,747 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 31,750 doses were administered on May 6 and 22,987 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 6.

The seven-day running average is now 32,741 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,927,021 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 33 COVID patients; six are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 324, which is four fewer than yesterday. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is a 5.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.